Live

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE Updates: People across the country celebrated the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday. Rajapaksa sent his resignation to the parliamentary speaker, moments after he arrived in Singapore. 
Demonstrators hold up a Sri Lankan flag after hearing news that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, on Thursday,
Demonstrators hold up a Sri Lankan flag after hearing news that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, on Thursday,(Bloomberg)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 09:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Protesters in Sri Lanka retreated from government buildings on Thursday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent his resignation to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden.

On Friday, Abeywarden confirmed that he received Rajapaksa's resignation and said legal process will follow and members will be invited on Saturday to elect a new President. 

The news of Rajapaksa stepping down brought a tenuous calm to Sri Lanka, which has been facing a severe economic crisis for months.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2022 09:41 AM IST

    Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation

    Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden on Friday confirmed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. “Yes resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow...Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President),” Abeywarden told reporters, news agency ANI reported. 

  • Jul 15, 2022 09:07 AM IST

    Fuel shortage in Sri Lanka intensifies; citizens queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol

    The fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, which has been going on for months, has intensified with citizens queuing up at petrol pumps for days without any guarantee of a refill.

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:39 AM IST

    Protesters celebrate Rajapaksa's resignation

    Protesters in Sri Lanka took to the streets in the early hours of Friday to celebrate the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who sent his resignation to the parliament speaker moments after arriving in Singapore. 

  • Jul 15, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    Parliamentary speaker to make announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation today

    Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker will make an announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation from the President's post on Friday, a day after he received the resignation letter

Sri Lankans queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol

Emergency curfews, tear gas plumes and the sudden departure and resignation of the president have all failed to budge the long vehicle queues snaking out of Colombo's empty petrol stations.
A worker stands at an empty fuel station in Colombo on Thursday.&nbsp;(AFP Photo)
A worker stands at an empty fuel station in Colombo on Thursday. (AFP Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 09:04 AM IST
AFP |
world news

US Capitol violence: Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan 6 text messages

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, “We take strong issue with these categorically false claims and I will be responding in detail shortly.”
US Capitol violence: Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan 6 text messages(AP)
US Capitol violence: Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan 6 text messages(AP)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 08:08 AM IST
AP |
Why a US ski resort changed its name from 'Suicide Six'

The resort is said to be one of the oldest ski areas in the United States.
Why a US ski resort changed its name from 'Suicide Six'(Saskadena Six Ski Resort website)
Why a US ski resort changed its name from 'Suicide Six'(Saskadena Six Ski Resort website)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
25 million children missed out on life-saving vaccines due to Covid: UN| Top 10

Misinformation and service and supply chain disruption, due to the pandemic, are said to be the top factors behind the decline in numbers. 
TOPSHOT - A community health worker takes measurements of a boy to gauge his nutritional status, in Purapul village, Loiyangalani area, during World Vision-supported health interventions that help communities tackle malnutrition. &nbsp; (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)(AFP)
TOPSHOT - A community health worker takes measurements of a boy to gauge his nutritional status, in Purapul village, Loiyangalani area, during World Vision-supported health interventions that help communities tackle malnutrition.   (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)(AFP)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 07:16 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel

  • It was the latest conciliatory move by Riyadh concerning the Jewish state, which it has refused to recognise despite intensive efforts by the Israelis to establish ties with Arab countries.
Friday's announcement effectively lifts overflight restrictions on aircraft travelling to and from Israel.(Reuters)
Friday's announcement effectively lifts overflight restrictions on aircraft travelling to and from Israel.(Reuters)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:33 AM IST
AFP |
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC

ECUADOR-QUAKE:Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region –EMSC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC (Representative use)
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC (Representative use)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Reuters |
Instagram back after thousands of users in India report outage: Report

According to Downdetector, 61% of the users who reported outage were facing problems with the Instagram app while 26% were facing problem with login.
The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.(Reuters)
The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.(Reuters)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies at 73

  • Former US president Donald Trump posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home.
Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open September 7, 1997.(Reuters/File Photo)
Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open September 7, 1997.(Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 05:46 AM IST
AP |
Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials

“We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF supported program,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing.
International Monetary Fund (File Photo/Reuters)
International Monetary Fund (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 05:09 AM IST
Agencies |
Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?

Gotabaya Rajapaksa reached Singapore from Maldives on Thursday, and is expected to to look to stay in the city-state for some time.
Demonstrators cheer after hearing news that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's president, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg)
Demonstrators cheer after hearing news that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's president, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 05:07 AM IST
Agencies |
Meta releases first human rights report

Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.
Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture (REUTERS File Photo)
Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture (REUTERS File Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto

India issued a formal diplomatic communiqué, note verbale, on Wednesday afternoon to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign minister, seeking urgent police investigation and action to arrest those responsible for the vandalisation.
India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto.
India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto.
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Italy's President rejects PM Mario Draghi's resignation

Sergio Mattarella did not accept the resignation and invited Draghi to appear before parliament to make a statement, the presidential palace said.
Mario Draghi (File Photo/Reuters)
Mario Draghi (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Agencies |
Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa quits; citizens celebrate | Top facts

  • Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Thursday that he has received Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation via email.
Demonstrators cheer after hearing news that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's president, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg)
Demonstrators cheer after hearing news that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's president, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
