Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
Sri Lanka crisis LIVE Updates: People across the country celebrated the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday. Rajapaksa sent his resignation to the parliamentary speaker, moments after he arrived in Singapore.
Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Protesters in Sri Lanka retreated from government buildings on Thursday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent his resignation to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden.
On Friday, Abeywarden confirmed that he received Rajapaksa's resignation and said legal process will follow and members will be invited on Saturday to elect a new President.
The news of Rajapaksa stepping down brought a tenuous calm to Sri Lanka, which has been facing a severe economic crisis for months.
Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden on Friday confirmed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. “Yes resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow...Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President),” Abeywarden told reporters, news agency ANI reported.
Jul 15, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Fuel shortage in Sri Lanka intensifies; citizens queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol
Protesters in Sri Lanka took to the streets in the early hours of Friday to celebrate the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who sent his resignation to the parliament speaker moments after arriving in Singapore.
Jul 15, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Parliamentary speaker to make announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation today
Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker will make an announcement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation from the President's post on Friday, a day after he received the resignation letter
