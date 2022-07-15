Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliamentary speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Protesters in Sri Lanka retreated from government buildings on Thursday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent his resignation to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden.

On Friday, Abeywarden confirmed that he received Rajapaksa's resignation and said legal process will follow and members will be invited on Saturday to elect a new President.

The news of Rajapaksa stepping down brought a tenuous calm to Sri Lanka, which has been facing a severe economic crisis for months.