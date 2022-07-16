Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Oppn leader vows to listen to people if he wins Prez poll

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan lawmakers will convene Saturday to begin choosing a new President of the crisis-hit nation, who would serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. On Friday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President. Wickremesinghe said he would work to strengthen Parliament's powers via constitutional adjustments.
Celebrations broke out across Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as President on Thursday. Rajapaksa and his cabinet were blamed for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, against which citizens have been protesting for months.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28.
Jul 16, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis
The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka got underway in Galle despite Sri Lanka being hit with a severe economic crisis causing a severe shortage of essential items like fuel, medicine and food.
Jul 16, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Trying to help Sri Lanka 'as appropriately as possible': India
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India is trying to help Sri Lanka “as appropriately as possible” to deal with the unprecedented crisis that the island nation is facing.
"India is trying to help friend Sri Lanka as appropriately as possible despite having also been affected by Covid and Ukraine crises," Singh said on Friday.
Jul 16, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa vows to listen to people if he wins prez poll
Sajith Premadasa, the leader of opposition of Sri Lanka, has vowed that he will listen to the people and ensure an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs in the country, if he wins the Presidential election.
“That’s what we should do. That is our function — catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures,” Premadasa told the Associated Press on Friday.
