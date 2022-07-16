Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Oppn leader vows to listen to people if he wins Prez poll

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan lawmakers will convene Saturday to begin choosing a new President of the crisis-hit nation, who would serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. On Friday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President. Wickremesinghe said he would work to strengthen Parliament's powers via constitutional adjustments.

Celebrations broke out across Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as President on Thursday. Rajapaksa and his cabinet were blamed for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, against which citizens have been protesting for months.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28.