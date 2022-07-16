Home / World News / Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Oppn leader vows to listen to people if he wins Prez poll
Live

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Oppn leader vows to listen to people if he wins Prez poll

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: On Friday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President.
Protesters shout slogans as they vacate the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo.&nbsp;
Protesters shout slogans as they vacate the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 08:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan lawmakers will convene Saturday to begin choosing a new President of the crisis-hit nation, who would serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. On Friday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President. Wickremesinghe said he would work to strengthen Parliament's powers via constitutional adjustments.

Celebrations broke out across Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as President on Thursday. Rajapaksa and his cabinet were blamed for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, against which citizens have been protesting for months.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

    The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka got underway in Galle despite Sri Lanka being hit with a severe economic crisis causing a severe shortage of essential items like fuel, medicine and food.

  • Jul 16, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    Trying to help Sri Lanka 'as appropriately as possible': India

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India is trying to help Sri Lanka “as appropriately as possible” to deal with the unprecedented crisis that the island nation is facing.

    "India is trying to help friend Sri Lanka as appropriately as possible despite having also been affected by Covid and Ukraine crises," Singh said on Friday. 

  • Jul 16, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa vows to listen to people if he wins prez poll

    Sajith Premadasa, the leader of opposition of  Sri Lanka, has vowed that he will listen to the people and ensure an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs in the country, if he wins the Presidential election. 

    “That’s what we should do. That is our function — catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures,” Premadasa told the Associated Press on Friday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa ranil wickremesinghe + 1 more
world news

Biden told Saudi Prince he's to blame for journalist Khashoggi's murder: Report

Biden received criticism earlier on Friday when he was photographed fist bumping the Saudi Crown Prince, who the US intelligence community concluded approved Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reported The Hill citing sources.
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings&nbsp;with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.&nbsp;(AP Photo)
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Riyadh
Close Story
world news

Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter battle, cities ‘complexities’: Report

In a court document cited by US media, Musk's lawyers have also accused Twitter's board of directors of wanting to expedite the case.
Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

4-year-old girl with Down syndrome killed by Russian missile

Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured.
Liza Dmitrieva, a 4 year old who died in a Russian missile strike, is pictured in Vinnytsia, Ukraine in this undated handout image.&nbsp;(via Reuters)
Liza Dmitrieva, a 4 year old who died in a Russian missile strike, is pictured in Vinnytsia, Ukraine in this undated handout image. (via Reuters)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

China's Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy

Xi Jinping stressed the full and faithful implementation of his ruling Communist Party’s approach in the region, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goals, the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday.
Xi met with leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.(Bloomberg)
Xi met with leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.(Bloomberg)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Oppn leader vows to listen to people if he wins Prez poll

Sri Lanka economic crisis LIVE Updates: On Friday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President.
Protesters shout slogans as they vacate the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Protesters shout slogans as they vacate the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 08:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
world news

Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds

After Rishi Sunak's television debate, many social media users pointed out that he was sitting in front of a campagn sign where the word campaign was misspelt. 
Rishi Sunak's first TV debate as a PM candidate was not bereft of trolling as people pointed out that the campaign spelling was wrong.&nbsp;
Rishi Sunak's first TV debate as a PM candidate was not bereft of trolling as people pointed out that the campaign spelling was wrong. 
Published on Jul 16, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Ivana Trump died of accidental 'blunt impact' to torso: Report

The statement did not specify the circumstances, but US media reported that police had been investigating whether the 73-year-old died falling down the stairs at her Manhattan home.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, in New York. Ivana Trump is the mother of Trump’s three eldest children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.(AP File Photo)
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, in New York. Ivana Trump is the mother of Trump’s three eldest children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.(AP File Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

‘Blood' of future Saudi victims ‘in your hands’: Khashoggi's fiancee tells Biden

  • Biden had vowed as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" but traveled Friday to Jeddah and was pictured fist-bumping the 36-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) fist bumps US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah on Friday. (Reuters)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) fist bumps US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Joe Biden fist bumps MBS, seeks to reset Saudi ties

White House officials have worked hard on the optics of the meeting between the US president and the crown prince, known as MBS.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) fist bumps US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah on Friday. (Reuters)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) fist bumps US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah on Friday. (Reuters)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

More cunning than the 'old fox': Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe

  • He is only head of state in an acting capacity after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned in disgrace after fleeing to Singapore, but the position is one Wickremesinghe has sought for decades.
Sri Lankan President's Office, interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, greets Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya during the oath-taking ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Sri Lankan President's Office, interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, greets Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya during the oath-taking ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Boris Johnson to allies: 'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak for Britain PM'

  • Johnson, who has said he will not endorse any leadership candidates or publicly intervene in the contest, is believed to have held conversations with failed contenders to succeed him and urged that Sunak should not become the prime minister.
Boris Johnson.(AFP)
Boris Johnson.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , London
Close Story
world news

Acting Sri Lanka president's two decisions after assuming post

  • Soon after taking charge as the acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe prohibited the use of ‘His Excellency’ to introduce the president.
Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Colombo.(REUTERS)
Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Colombo.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

After Rajapaksa, who are the main contenders for presidential race in Sri Lanka

The South Asian island nation is going through the worst economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948. Food, fuel and medicines are in short supply as inflation is seen touching 70%.
Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa (L) and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (R).(File photo)
Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa (L) and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (R).(File photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 07:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Iranian shipping firms eye regular service to Indian ports

The regular service between Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran and the Kandla and Nhava Sheva ports on India’s west coast is expected to be operated every 10 days or so
Shipping containers at an Indian port. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Shipping containers at an Indian port. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
world news

UK issues first extreme heat warning as record temperatures loom

Much of Europe is baking in a heat wave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s Celsius in some regions, with wildfires raging across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday.
Women rest on a bench and drink water in hot weather during lunch hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
Women rest on a bench and drink water in hot weather during lunch hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out