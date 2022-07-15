Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials
Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
“We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF supported program,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing.
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter.
Also Read | Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?
Rice said the IMF still has technical counterparties in the central bank and the ministry of finance, and hopes to be able to have high-level discussions with the authorities to begin discussions on a programme “as soon as possible”.
He said any new loan programme for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances on debt sustainability.
Meanwhile, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that China is a “very important” creditor of Sri Lanka and it would likely be in the interest of both countries if China participated in restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt.
Yellen said she would urge other members of the Group of 20 major economies to put pressure on China to be more cooperative in long-stalled efforts to restructure the debts of countries in debt distress, including Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka owes at least $5 billion to China although some estimates put it at almost twice that amount. India has also lent it $3.8 billion and Japan is owed at least $3.5 billion, according to the IMF, with another $1 billion due to other rich countries.
“Sri Lanka is clearly unable to repay that debt, and it’s my hope that China will be willing to work with Sri Lanka to restructure the debt,” Yellen told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance officials on the Indonesian island of Bali.
The economy of the country of 22 million people began to show cracks in 2019 after large tax cuts by Rajapaksa’s government drained the country’s coffers. The pandemic then shattered the lucrative tourism industry, and rising global prices have left Colombo struggling for essentials such as fuel, medicine and food.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's president submitted hRajapaksa'sresignation shortly after reaching Singapore on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker's office said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, after protesters overran his palace on the weekend, heading first to the Maldives and then Singapore. Reports claimed Singapore was his final destination. But confusion still prevails over his final destination.
-
Meta releases first human rights report
New Delhi: Facebook-owner Meta released its first human rights report on Thursday, including the summary findings of an impact assessment it commissioned a law firm to conduct in India, which found the company's products possibly being used for hate speech and violation of people's privacy and their security. Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.
-
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
-
Italy's President rejects PM Mario Draghi's resignation
Rome: Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone's third largest economy to snap elections. Draghi told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government bill.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa quits; citizens celebrate | Top facts
After months of protest, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally resigned on Thursday. The news was received with dance and celebration by the citizens as seen in some of the videos that surfaced on social media. However, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, in a special statement, has now clarified that the official announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation will happen on Friday at 7.30am. Abeywardena added that the legality of Rajapaksa's resignation email and other procedures need to be verified first before the announcement is made.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics