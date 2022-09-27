Home / World News / Sri Lanka looks to revive stalled free trade deal with Singapore amid crisis

Sri Lanka looks to revive stalled free trade deal with Singapore amid crisis

world news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Sri Lanka-Singapore Deal: Sri Lanka President met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral for Shinzo Abe.

Sri Lanka-Singapore Deal: A Sri Lankan flag is waved in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Sri Lanka-Singapore Deal: A Sri Lankan flag is waved in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Reuters |

Sri Lanka will step up efforts to revive a stalled free trade pact with Singapore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the city state's premier on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

The leader of the crisis-hit Indian Ocean nation met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister assassinated in July.

The free trade pact signed in January 2018 was suspended because of objections from Sri Lankan opposition parties and professional bodies. Sri Lanka proposed more than a dozen amendments in May 2021 but talks have largely stalled.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
sri lanka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out