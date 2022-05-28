Sri Lanka marks 50th day of 'Go Rajapaksa' protest: What we know so far

Organisers of protests demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country's worst economic crisis on Saturday said they will intense agitation marches with wider participation as the ongoing anti-government protest entered its 50th day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has created political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president's office demanding his resignation continuing for the past 49 days.

Here are top updates on anti-government protests in Sri Lanka:

> Saturday marks the 50th day of the 'Go Rajapaksa' protest which has also seen the death of an MP of the ruling party.

> “The continuous protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reached its 50th day today. The day is to be marked with protest marches with wider participation,” one of the organisers said.

> The ongoing crisis has already forced prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, to resign on May 9.

> There has been a demand for President Rajapaksa to also resign however, he has refused to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beginning of the protests

> It started on April 9 when protesters walked into the Galle Face promenade in central Colombo and camped there blocking the entry gate to Rajapaksa’s presidential office. They expanded activities at the site by naming it GGG ‘Gota Go Gama (village).

> Volunteers delivered food and drink at the site as numbers swelled in participation with every passing day.

> The chorus for the resignation of Rajapaksa gathered momentum as people came to be hit by the ongoing worsening economic conditions - long queues at fuel pumps and cooking gas stores, scarcities of essentials, businesses slumping, and extended hours of power cuts.

Protest turns violent

> On May 9, a group of government supporters attacked the site injuring the protesters. A backlash followed forcing the country into a curfew. In the violence ensued at least 10 people died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Properties of some 78 ruling party politicians were attacked or suffered arson.

> On the same evening prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and Ranil Wickremesinghe an Opposition politician, replaced him.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON