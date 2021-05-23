Home / World News / Sri Lanka reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 1,178
Sri Lanka reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 1,178

As many as 2,906 positive cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 161,242.
PTI | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A Sri Lankan policeman stands at an intersection on a deserted street during restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

A total of 46 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Sri Lanka, recording the highest single-day fatalities in the country so far, according to media reports on Sunday.

As many as 2,906 positive cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 161,242, the Colombo Page newspaper reported, quoting health officials.

Of the 2,909 new COVID-19 cases, three are foreign arrivals currently in quarantine, it said.

The death toll climbed to 1,178 with 46 new deaths reported on Saturday, the Daily Mirror website reported.

The number is the highest single-day COVID death tally in Lanka so far, it said.

Sri Lanka has already banned public gatherings, parties, weddings and closed schools and universities to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The government had also halted passenger trains and buses for four days from Friday night until Tuesday morning.

sri lanka coronavirus
