Sri Lanka says Japan agrees to help in its credit reconciliation process

Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, Sri Lankan President said.

Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in its credit reconciliation process, the South Asian island nation said on Thursday.

Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament, a statement from his media division said.

