Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: 2 broadcasters go off air, US consulate stops services

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: The political crisis continues in Sri Lanka hours after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and landed in Maldives on a day he is supposed to resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has also agreed to resign if the consensus is reached on a unity government, took over as acting president and declared a state of emergency.





However, protests continued with the demonstrators defiant amid tear gas shells fired by the security forces. The protesters even stormed the prime minister's residence, demanding he resign.