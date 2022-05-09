Sri Lankan lawmakers' houses, vehicles set on fire as protests intensify: Report
- Videos shared on social media platforms showed houses and vehicles of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politicians set on fire by angry protestors.
Houses of several lawmakers of Sri Lanka's ruling party were set on fire by anti-government protesters, claiming they were behind the mob attack on Galle Force demonstrators, local media reported on Monday. Violence erupted in Sri Lanka amid a crippling economic crisis after mobs supporting Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned as the Prime Minister, attacked peaceful protesters.
Sri Lankan news agency NewsWire reported that protestors set ablaze the residence of several politicians, including ruling MP Sanath Nishantha. A video shared by the agency showed his house completely destroyed. Another video showed houses and vehicles of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politicians set on fire by angry protesters.
This comes hours after a Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party of the Rajapakasas, SLPP, and his personal security officer were killed in clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country.
Earlier in the day, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has dominated Sri Lankan politics for nearly 20 years and whose government crushed the Tamil Tigers to bring an end to a long civil war, was forced to resign as the prime minister as anti-government protests took a violent turn after shortages of fuel, food and medicine brought thousands on to the streets in more than a month of unprecedented crisis.
At least three people, including an MP, have been killed and over 150 wounded as government supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked demonstrators.
-
Missiles strike Ukraine's Odessa as European Council chief makes surprise visit
European Council president Charles Michel was on Monday forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck Odessa in south-west Ukraine during his surprise visit to the city, an official of the European Union, of which the Council is a collegiate body, said.
-
Malala responds to Taliban's burqa imposition in Afghanistan
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday took a swipe at the Taliban regime over the recent regressive laws imposed against women, saying they "want to erase girls and women from all public life" in Afghanistan. On Saturday, the Taliban rule made it mandatory for Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa in public places which, if violated, will result in three-day imprisonment of a male member of the family.
-
Sri Lanka ruling party MP found dead after clashes over economic crisis: Report
A legislator, Amarakeerthi Athukorala, from Sri Lanka's ruling party was found dead on Monday after a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital Colombo, news agency AFP quoted the police, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere. "The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," an official said, declining to be named. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa younger brother.
-
Hope India provides fair business climate for Chinese firms, says Beijing
China on Monday said it hopes India will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies after smartphone maker Xiaomi alleged threats of “physical violence” against executives during investigations into illegal remittances made by the company. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was responding to a question on allegations levelled by top Xiaomi executives that they faced threats of physical violence and coercion during questioning by India's Enforcement Directorate. The ED has called the allegations “untrue and baseless”.
-
Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town
Russia on Monday said it destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote, Reuters reported. The Russian defence ministry added it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets meant to be destroyed, this on the 75th day of war. The claim by Russia comes on a day when it marks the Victory Day, signifying the Soviet Union's win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics