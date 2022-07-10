Sri Lankan protesters storm President's house, explore kitchen | Video

Thousands of protesters on Saturday barged into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo videos of which have gone viral as the island country is facing its worst crisis. Videos of protesters raiding the president's kitchen, eating food, and drinking in the house, cooling off in the swimming pool have emerged.

As the demonstrators entered the presidential palace, Rajapaksa had to be extracted from his residence by troops who fired into the air to keep the crowd outside at bay. Some reports also emerged that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled.

The massive demonstrations eventually compelled Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down and agree to the long-standing demand of the protesters. The country's parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday announced that the president will step down next Wednesday.

“The decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power. I, therefore, request the public to respect the law and maintain peace," he said.

The island nation of 22 million has been facing an unprecedented economic turmoil crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has led to the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also decided to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled President step down. Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.” He assumed office in May this year after Mahinda Rajapaksa had stepped down.

