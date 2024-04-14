Stabbed in Sydney mall incident, mother saved her 9-month-old girl: Report

A fatally wounded mother handed over her injured nine-month-old baby to a stranger amid the horrific stabbing incident inside a mall in Australia's Sydney on Saturday. Ashlee Good, 38, desperate to save her baby daughter Harriet, handed her over to the stranger before she got killed. Stretchers outside Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney on Saturday.(AP)

The man who saved the baby said, “The mum got stabbed and came over with the baby and threw it at me.”

UK-based BBC quoted his brother as saying, “He helped with holding the baby and trying to compress the baby… We just kept yelling out to get some clothes, get some shirts and just help us to compress and stop the baby from bleeding.”

The nine-month-old toddler had surgery and is doing well, BBC quoted the family as saying.

Good's family described her as “a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human…” BBC reported on Sunday.

They added their gratitude to the medical team at Sydney's Children's Hospital, the police and the two men who "cared for our baby when Ashlee could not".

"We appreciate the well-wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl," the report quoted the family's statement.

Former Australian football league player Kerry Good's daughter Ashlee, was honoured by North Melbourne football club with black armbands during a match on Sunday.

"It's shocking for our club and, in particular, the Good family," the club's coach, Alastair Clarkson, told Fox Sports.

"It's just so sad. Ash and her beautiful little girl... She's not going to have a mum - it breaks our hearts," he added.

Police on Sunday identified the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre a day before. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the attack that took place on Saturday afternoon at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city's eastern suburbs.

“We are continuing to work through the profiling of the offender but very clearly to us at this stage, it would appear that this is related to the mental health of the individual involved,” NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke said.

(With inputs from AFP)