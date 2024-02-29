 Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, World Series champion Tim Wakefield | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, World Series champion Tim Wakefield

Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, World Series champion Tim Wakefield

AP |
Feb 29, 2024 02:51 AM IST

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield, has died.

Her family said in a statement released through the Red Sox that she died Wednesday at her Massachusetts home, less than five months after her husband died at the age of 57. Stacy was 53, according to online records.

“She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses," the statement said. "The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

The family mentioned a diagnosis but did not provide a cause of death. In September, Tim's former Red Sox teammate Curt Schilling said on a podcast both of the Wakefields had been diagnosed with cancer. Schilling said Tim had brain cancer and Stacy had pancreatic cancer. The news came with an outpouring of support for the Wakefields and criticism for Schilling disclosing the matter without their permission.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come," the family's statement continued. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Stacy and Tim are survived by their children, Trevor and Brianna.

As much as Tim was celebrated for his achievements on the field, both he and Stacy were also regarded in Boston for their work in the community.

Stacy worked alongside her husband in raising money for multiple charitable groups, including the Red Sox Foundation. They also worked with the Jimmy Fund, visiting with patients and raising funds for the childhood cancer charity.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
