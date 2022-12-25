Cancel culture? Stanford university says ‘American’ harmful, say this instead

Stanford University was criticised for a harmful language list released by it which included words like "American" as one that should not be used, as per a report in Fox News. As the university started the “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative” aimed at assisting individuals in recognising and addressing potentially harmful language.

Ableist, ageism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first and violent are the categories of terms used by Stanford University website. Additionally, terms that do not fit into any of the categories are grouped together under “additional considerations”.

The list recommended that "US citizen" should be used instead of "American" as "this often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)."

The words "survivor" and "victim" should be replaced with "person who has experienced" or "person who has been impacted by," it further said adding that the word "abort" is also among those considered harmful. It also recommended replacing it with "cancel" or “end".

“Stanford's style guidelines are meant for internal use, often for individual workgroups. In this case, the EHLI website was specifically created by and intended for use within the university IT community. It will continue to be refined based on ongoing input from the community,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

