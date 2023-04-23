Star Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles gets married to NFL player Jonathan Owens

Olympic superstar Gymnast Simone Biles has married NFL player Jonathan Owens. The wedding happened after the now wife and husband received their marriage license on April 15. Simone Biles has got married to NFL player Jonathan Owens(Instagram)

Biles took to Instagram to announce the news of her wedding, to her fans. She shared several images of herself and Owens and captioned the post as "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍." In the images, Owens is seen wearing a suit while Biles looks beautiful in a white gown.

The Houston Texans star also shared similar set of romantic images through his Instagram account. Owens captioned the set of wedding pictures as "My person, forever (red heart emoji)" followed by hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

Biles and Owens met through dating app Raya in March 2020. The couple got engaged in February 2022 after almost two years of dating. Announcing their engagement, Biles had shared a set of images on Instagram in which the NFL star was seen bending on one knee while proposing to her. In another picture, the couple were seen kissing.

"THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3," Biles had posted on February 15, 2022.

Owens had supported Biles when she suffered mental health issues during her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After Biles withdrew from Team USA’s all-around finals and individual all-around competition, Owens took to social media and wrote “Imm ride with you through whatever baby.”

“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby,” Owens had posted further.

Meanwhile, Biles has won four gold, one silver and two bronze medals for USA in two Olympic Games that she has participated in.