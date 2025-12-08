Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Starlink India pricing revealed: How much does monthly plan for Musk's internet service cost? Details

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 03:13 pm IST

Customers will receive unlimited data and a 30-day trial period to test the connection before fully committing.

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has announced the pricing of its residential plan for India, signalling that the company is preparing for a larger presence in the country. The announcement comes after months of regulatory movement and technical groundwork aimed at enabling the service to reach areas with limited broadband access.

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit.(Representative image)
Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit.(Representative image)

According to the updated Starlink India website, the monthly fee for the Residential plan is set at 8,600, while the hardware kit costs 34,000 as a one-off payment. Customers will receive unlimited data and a 30-day trial period to test the connection before fully committing. Starlink says the equipment is simple to set up and can withstand all weather conditions. The network is engineered for more than 99.9 per cent uptime, which the company believes will benefit households that lack stable internet options.

Follow Us On