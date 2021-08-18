'Stay engaged to support Afghans': Imran Khan's message to global leaders

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been strongly endorsing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has said his message to all world leaders will be to stay engaged with Afghanistan to economically support the people of the war-ravaged country. Reports said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have called up Imran Khan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan has always opposed the presence of the US military in his neighbourhood and championed a compromise between Afghan authorities and the Taliban. On allegations of providing a safe haven to the Taliban in his country, he earlier said that the Taliban are not a military outfit that can be hunted down by the Pakistani army.

The Taliban's unopposed accession to power in Afghanistan has paved way for a no-compromise government as reports said that the Taliban now want full control of the country. As the world is closely following the developments taking place in both Kabul and Doha. Canada has already said that it will not recognise the Taliban as the Afghan government. Boris Johnson on Sunday said nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

Imran Khan has termed the Taliban takeover as "breaking the chains of slavery". "You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery," he said.