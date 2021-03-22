IND USA
Step back from free markets after lira crash, says Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(via REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(via REUTERS)
world news

Step back from free markets after lira crash, says Turkey

Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement after the lira plunged following an upheaval at the central bank.
Bloomberg, Turkey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement after the lira plunged following an upheaval at the central bank.

The government will continue to prioritize price stability and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, Elvan said in a written statement.

Turkish lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading. It was 10% lower at 8.0510 per dollar as of 8:38 a.m. in Istanbul. The intraday fall in the currency was the biggest since August 2018.

The announcement follows similar deals with Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Hetero.(REUTERS)
The announcement follows similar deals with Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Hetero.(REUTERS)
world news

India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:06 PM IST
RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Japanese prosecutors have charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in connection with the escape of Ghosn to Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Japanese prosecutors have charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in connection with the escape of Ghosn to Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)(AP)
world news

Two Americans accused of aiding Ghosn escape indicted in Japan

AFP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • The father-son pair arrived in Japan earlier this month from the United States after losing their battle to avoid extradition.
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine found to be 79% effective in US trial

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
world news

Explained: As Israel heads to elections, Netanyahu's future hangs in balance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 PM IST
  • 71-year-old Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving leader in the history of the country, faces corruption allegations that led to massive protests in the country ahead of the elections.
Greening agriculture is one of the biggest challenges in the fight against climate change. The EU is decarbonizing its economy, but agriculture, the third-largest contributor of greenhouse gases, has seen little reduction in the past 15 years.(REUTERS)
Greening agriculture is one of the biggest challenges in the fight against climate change. The EU is decarbonizing its economy, but agriculture, the third-largest contributor of greenhouse gases, has seen little reduction in the past 15 years.(REUTERS)
world news

Investors with $2 trillion urge EU to make agriculture greener

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Reforms to the Common Agriculture Policy don’t go far enough to address climate change and biodiversity, investors managing 2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) of assets said Monday.
People walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS/ FILE)
People walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands drew rebukes from Beijing after they passed non-binding motions in February that said the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority constituted genocide.
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military's takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
This largely unseen repression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.
Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.(AP)
Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.(AP)
world news

US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Reed was accused by a former insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market and head of the vaccine task force speaks with journalists in Copenhagen, Denmark.(AFP)
Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market and head of the vaccine task force speaks with journalists in Copenhagen, Denmark.(AFP)
world news

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan's first transgender only madrasa or a religious school, looks at one of her students during a tailoring lesson in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan's first transgender only madrasa or a religious school, looks at one of her students during a tailoring lesson in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques.
Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey.(Reuters)
world news

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters).
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters).
world news

Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:07 AM IST
About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing long white coats, lined up on a main road in the second-largest city of Mandalay to chant slogans and voice their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
Police vehicles exit the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China.(REUTERS)
Police vehicles exit the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
China detained the two Canadians in December 2018 after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou in response to a US extradition request. The pair were then charged in June last year.
