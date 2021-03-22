Step back from free markets after lira crash, says Turkey
Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime, Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said in a statement after the lira plunged following an upheaval at the central bank.
Bloomberg, Turkey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The government will continue to prioritize price stability and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, Elvan said in a written statement.
Turkish lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading. It was 10% lower at 8.0510 per dollar as of 8:38 a.m. in Istanbul. The intraday fall in the currency was the biggest since August 2018.
India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:06 PM IST
RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter.
Two Americans accused of aiding Ghosn escape indicted in Japan
AFP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
- The father-son pair arrived in Japan earlier this month from the United States after losing their battle to avoid extradition.
AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine found to be 79% effective in US trial
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
- The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.
Explained: As Israel heads to elections, Netanyahu's future hangs in balance
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 PM IST
- 71-year-old Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving leader in the history of the country, faces corruption allegations that led to massive protests in the country ahead of the elections.
Investors with $2 trillion urge EU to make agriculture greener
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Reforms to the Common Agriculture Policy don’t go far enough to address climate change and biodiversity, investors managing 2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) of assets said Monday.
Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands drew rebukes from Beijing after they passed non-binding motions in February that said the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority constituted genocide.
Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
This largely unseen repression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.
US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Reed was accused by a former insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
- The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques.
Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST
- The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup
Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:07 AM IST
About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing long white coats, lined up on a main road in the second-largest city of Mandalay to chant slogans and voice their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:06 AM IST
- Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
China detained the two Canadians in December 2018 after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou in response to a US extradition request. The pair were then charged in June last year.