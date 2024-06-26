Summary: Steve Papermaster applies his extensive 40-year career experience to accelerate digital advancement throughout MENA. Steve Papermaster, Chairman and CEO of BSG Alliance, today announced a groundbreaking initiative to accelerate technological advancement across the Middle East and North Africa region. This strategic move leverages BSG's 40-year track record of success with global industry leaders, including long-standing relationships with Aramco, Western Reserve Mining Company, Al Quraishi Group, and Hongke Group. "Our experience serving diverse, world-class organizations has prepared us uniquely for this moment," Papermaster declared. "We're bringing to MENA not just our technological prowess, but the insights and best practices gleaned from four decades of collaboration with industry giants across sectors and continents." The comprehensive MENA strategy encompasses: Customized Innovation: Developing tailored solutions that address specific regional challenges, drawing on BSG's experience with Aramco in the energy sector and Al Quraishi Group in diversified industries. Cross-Industry Expertise: Applying learnings from work with Western Reserve Mining Company to enhance efficiency and sustainability in MENA's resource sectors. Global-Local Synergy: Utilizing insights from international collaborations, such as with Hongke Group, to foster innovation that blends global standards with local needs. Tech Talent Development: Implementing robust training programs inspired by successful global partnerships to cultivate local tech talent in MENA. Strategic Alliances: Forging new partnerships in MENA, modeled on BSG's long-term relationships with industry leaders, to create a thriving innovation ecosystem. Papermaster emphasized, "Our collaborations with Aramco, Western Reserve Mining Company, Al Quraishi Group, and Hongke Group have been more than client relationships – they've been partnerships in innovation. We're excited to bring this collaborative spirit and accumulated expertise to drive digital transformation in MENA." BSG Alliance's expansion in MENA builds on its proven ability to deliver sophisticated software platforms and integrate emerging technologies across various sectors. The company's new Saudi Arabia office, established in 2024, serves as the cornerstone of this regional growth strategy. "As we embark on this new chapter in MENA, we carry with us the trust and experiences gained from working with some of the world's most respected companies," Papermaster concluded. "We're committed to fostering similar long-term, transformative partnerships in this region, driving innovation that spans industries and borders." About BSG Alliance Founded in 1982, BSG Alliance is a global leader in advanced software solutions and computing platforms. With a distinguished client roster including Aramco, Western Reserve Mining Company, Al Quraishi Group, and Hongke Group, BSG specializes in AI-driven technologies, cloud services, and strategic tech consulting. The company's expansion in MENA, marked by its new Saudi Arabia office, underscores its commitment to driving technological advancement worldwide and fostering innovation in emerging markets. .

Steve Papermaster, Chairman and CEO of BSG Alliance, Launches Transformative Tech Initiative in MENA, Building on Global Success with Industry Giants