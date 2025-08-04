Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Storm Floris hits Scotland tourism; rare summer storm cancels trains, outdoor events

AP |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 07:04 pm IST

The UK's Meteorological Office issued an “amber” wind warning in Scotland for Storm Floris, meaning there is a potential risk to lives and property,

Authorities in Scotland cancelled trains, closed parks and warned people to tie down backyard trampolines as a rare summer storm brought potentially destructive winds to northern Britain.

Floris, named by weather authorities, also could hit parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England, the Met Office said.(REUTERS)

The UK's Meteorological Office issued an “amber” wind warning in Scotland for Storm Floris, meaning there is a potential risk to lives and property, especially from large waves in coastal areas. The agency said wind gusts could reach 137 kmph, accompanied by heavy rain.

The storm is hitting at the busiest time of year for tourism, with hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the Edinburgh Fringe and other arts festivals. The Edinburgh Military Tattoo, one of the city's biggest tourist draws, said it was cancelling Monday's scheduled outdoor performance by massed ranks of bagpipers and drummers at Edinburgh Castle.

Train companies cancelled services across much of Scotland, and some ferry crossings were also scrapped. Floris, named by weather authorities, also could hit parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England, the Met Office said.

Scottish government minister Angela Constance urged people to be careful if travelling and “consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey.

“Please make sure you've got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up,” she said.

Train operator ScotRail urged “anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, to secure items so that they don't blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”

