Storm Marco becomes a hurricane over Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:37 IST

A storm named Marco that swirled over the Gulf of Mexico has become a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Marco was heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast. Tropical Storm Laura, another potential hurricane, battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and headed to the same part of the U.S. coast.

Maximum winds of the Marco hurricane were 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour), the hurricane center said. It said data from the U.S. Air Force had indicated that Marco had become a hurricane.