Strait of Hormuz blockade update: Trump threatens Iran with Gulf of Trump suggestion after ceasefire talks fail

President Donald Trump has a new series of threats for Iran after ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan failed over this weeend. The 79-year-old on Sunday addressed speculation about renaming the Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf to Gulf of Trump, something that he managed to pull with the Gulf of America (Mexico) via an executive order in January.

President Donald Trump makes a fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, on April 11, 2026(AFP)

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This comes as Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegations at the negotiations, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war, even after 21 hours of talks. Hours after the talks collapsed, Trump said on social media that the negotiations with Iran failed as ‘Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions’.

FOLLOW: US Iran war talks LIVE: IRGC issues ‘deadly vortex’ warning after Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade announcement

Strait of Hormuz blockade

In a Truth Social post, Trump revealed that the US would begin blocking maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, directing the Navy to act immediately. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, adding that US forces would “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite describing the broader negotiations as constructive, Trump made clear that Washington would not compromise on its red line. “... but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite describing the broader negotiations as constructive, Trump made clear that Washington would not compromise on its red line. “... but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The president further issued a stark warning about potential military escalation, stating: “They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president further issued a stark warning about potential military escalation, stating: “They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran.” {{/usCountry}}

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“My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran’s Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn’t matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Gulf of Trump

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Meanwhile, Trump addressed the possibility of renaming the strait. He is not considering that option, for now. “I was thinking about calling it the Gulf of Trump, and I decided not to do it,” he said.

Pakistan's role

Trump also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in hosting the talks, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military chief Asim Munir. “They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that - The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible,” he said.

Read More: Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’

Strait of Hormuz update

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The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has already been heavily disrupted during the conflict, contributing to surging global energy prices. Iran’s control over the narrow waterway has effectively choked off key export routes from the Persian Gulf.

The broader war, which began on February 28 with coordinated US and Israeli strikes, has left a heavy toll across the region. Thousands have been killed, including at least 3,000 in Iran, over 2,000 in Lebanon, and dozens elsewhere, while infrastructure damage has spread across multiple Middle Eastern countries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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