Strong earthquakes kill 20, injure hundreds in Southern Philippines

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao island on Thursday morning, with Cotabato province as its epicenter, two days after a 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same area.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:35 IST
Andreo Calonzo and Ditas Lopez
Bloomberg
Rescue workers inspect a damaged building in Digos, Davao del Sur, southern Philippines on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. (AP)
         

At least 20 people have died, hundreds wounded and thousands of structures damaged after a series of powerful earthquakes hit southern Philippines in the past two weeks, according to disaster risk-reduction agencies.

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao island on Thursday morning, with Cotabato province as its epicenter, two days after a 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same area. On Oct. 16, Cotabato province felt a 6.3 magnitude tremor that killed at least seven, while 13 people have died from quakes in the last 3 days.

Thursday’s earthquake left a hotel in Cotabato’s capital city near collapse, while a condominium in Davao City sustained major damage, according to reports from provincial agencies.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s house in Davao City where he was staying during the quake sustained cracks and was checked for structural integrity, his security chief said. Duterte is pushing through with his scheduled departure for Bangkok on Friday to attend the Asean Summit.

Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2013, a 7.2 magnitude quake in Bohol and nearby areas killed more than 200 people. A number of strong earthquakes struck different parts of the Philippines, including the capital region this year.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:35 IST

