Home / World News / Student uses WhatsApp to share location from under debris in Turkey, rescued

Student uses WhatsApp to share location from under debris in Turkey, rescued

world news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Trapped with his relatives under the rubble of the apartment, Boran realised that he could use social media on his smartphone to alert friends.

People stand around a dead body taken out from the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, on Thursday, (AP)
People stand around a dead body taken out from the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, on Thursday, (AP)
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A 20-year-old student, Boran Kubat, was rescued from under the debris of an apartment building in eastern Turkey after sharing his location in a video appeal on WhatsApp. Boran along with his mother, from Istanbul, was visiting family in Malatya when the twin earthquakes struck.

After surviving the first earthquake in the morning, the family had re-entered the building, which came crashing down in the 7.5 magnitude strong quake that followed. Trapped with his relatives under the rubble of the apartment, Boran realised that he could use social media on his smartphone to alert friends.

Boran took to WhatsApp to record a video message begging for help and detailing their address, “Whoever sees this WhatsApp status, please come and help. Please everyone come and rescue us now.” Rescuers were able to locate the family and save Boran and his mother from under the debris.

Boran told Turkish news site Anadolu Agency that it took four to five attempts with a sledgehammer for his friends to find their exact spot. He also added that his uncle and grandmother remained trapped.

Social media has been flooded with urgent pleas from victims trapped in the earthquake-ravaged regions in Syria and Turkey.

AlJazeera reported that a YouTuber known as Charmquell aka Firat Yayla was rescued from central Antakya district of Hatay after sharing a video of his address on Instagram stories. He shared an update later adding that his mother was still stuck under the pile of concrete.

The United States on Thursday announced an initial $85 million package for emergency relief. According to Reuters, the death toll crossed 20,000 on Thursday and the hopes of finding more survivors were grim after over three days of rescue operations since the deadly seismic events.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
turkey whatsapp earthquake + 1 more
turkey whatsapp earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out