Home / World News / Study explores what worst case looks like

Study explores what worst case looks like

world Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:02 IST
Binayak Dasgupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The virus, Sars-Cov-2, has infected close to 500,000 people and caused at least 22,000 fatalities till Thursday. (Reuters file photo)
         

Nearly 90% of the world’s population could become a Covid-19 patient this year and at least 40 million of them could die if there are no interventions to stop the pandemic, a projection released by the Imperial College of London showed on Thursday, underscoring the need to take strong steps against a pathogen that has already brought much of the world to a standstill.

The findings present what is the first significant global projection, taking into account population demography, social contact patterns and health care infrastructure as well as the infection and mortality rates seen in the Covid-19 pandemic till now.

“The world faces a severe and acute public health emergency due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic. How individual countries respond in the coming weeks will be critical in influencing the trajectory of national epidemics,” said the report by the Imperial College Covid-19 Response Team.

According to the report, in the absence of interventions – such as social distancing and shutting down of cities – the pandemic “would have resulted in 7.0 billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year”.

The virus, Sars-Cov-2, has infected close to 500,000 people and caused at least 22,000 fatalities till Thursday.

According to estimates, the current global population is 7.8 billion. The most severe pandemic in history was the 1918 H1N1 outbreak -- commonly known as the Spanish Flu -- which is estimated to have infected close to a third of the population at the time.

RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
Covid-19 updates: Moody’s slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 per cent
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Maharashtra cops stop a container truck, find over 300 migrant workers
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
