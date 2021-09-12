Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Study says fully vaccinated 11 times less likely to die of Covid
world news

Study says fully vaccinated 11 times less likely to die of Covid

The data came from one of three new papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all of which underscored Covid vaccines’ ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes.
Agencies | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Data from one of the studies suggests Moderna’s vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection in the Delta period.(Unsplash)

Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of Covid and 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said on Friday.

The data came from one of three new papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all of which underscored Covid vaccines’ ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes.

For reasons that are not yet well understood, data from one of the studies suggests Moderna’s vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection in the Delta period.

It comes a day after President Joe Biden announced an aggressive new immunisation plan that includes requiring companies employing more than 100 people to either vaccinate their workers or test them weekly.

“As we have shown in study after study, vaccination works,” said CDC director Rochelle Walenksy during a press briefing on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda

UAE lifts restrictions on entry for fully vaccinated residents from today

20th anniversary of 9/11: Six moments of silence, reflection

In Kabul airstrike, US hit aid worker not IS fighters
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP