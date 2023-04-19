Sudan clashes: Explosions in Khartoum captured on Live TV | VIDEO

Amid days of fighting between the army and paramilitary forces that killed more than 270 people, two explosions were recorded on live television in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum. In a video shared by news outlet Al Arabiya, the area near the Sudanese Army's General Command headquarters can be seen engulfed in thick smoke after powerful explosions.

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan on April 17. (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, multiple airstrikes and heavy fighting rocked Khartoum after a proposed US-brokered ceasefire to halt days of clashes between the army and a paramilitary group failed to hold, reported Bloomberg. The attacks posed a fresh obstacle to regional leaders who have attempted to travel to Khartoum this week to help negotiate a truce between the head of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

According to residents, areas in Khartoum like the army headquarters, RSF offices, and the densely populated Amarat were targeted on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, countries including Japan are preparing to evacuate their citizens who are stuck in Sudan.

Since Saturday morning and for the first time in decades heavy fighting has torn Sudan's capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri that lie across the White and Blue Niles, reported Reuters.

The battle has derailed the latest internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy, four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir and two years after a military coup.

(With inputs from agencies)