Top UN humanitarian official arrives in Saudi Arabia for Sudan talks

The UN's top humanitarian official arrived in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Sunday for talks aiming for a ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals, a spokesperson said.

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths. (AFP)

"Martin Griffiths is in Jeddah at the moment and the purpose of his visit is to engage in humanitarian issues related to Sudan," spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.

