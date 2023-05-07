Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top UN humanitarian official arrives in Saudi Arabia for Sudan talks

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 07, 2023 06:48 PM IST

"Martin Griffiths is in Jeddah at the moment and the purpose of his visit is to engage in humanitarian issues related to Sudan," spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.

The UN's top humanitarian official arrived in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Sunday for talks aiming for a ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals, a spokesperson said.

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths. (AFP)

