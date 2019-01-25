Sugarcane juice declared ‘national drink’ of Pakistan after Twitter poll

The Pakistan government on Friday declared sugarcane juice as the “national drink” of the country.

The announcement came after the government conducted a Twitter poll where people were asked to decide on the country’s national drink with two other options -- orange and carrot -- besides sugarcane, reports The Nation daily.

What is the national juice of Pakistan? — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 24, 2019

According to the poll, 7,616 people or 81 per cent cast their votes favouring sugarcane juice, 15 per cent voted for orange juice while 4 per cent chose carrot.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:29 IST