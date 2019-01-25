 Sugarcane juice declared ‘national drink’ of Pakistan after Twitter poll
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 25, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Sugarcane juice declared ‘national drink’ of Pakistan after Twitter poll

The announcement came after the government conducted a Twitter poll to decide on the country’s national drink with two other options -- orange and carrot.

world Updated: Jan 25, 2019 18:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
sugarcane juice,Pakistan,National drink
A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters/Representative image)

The Pakistan government on Friday declared sugarcane juice as the “national drink” of the country.

The announcement came after the government conducted a Twitter poll where people were asked to decide on the country’s national drink with two other options -- orange and carrot -- besides sugarcane, reports The Nation daily.

According to the poll, 7,616 people or 81 per cent cast their votes favouring sugarcane juice, 15 per cent voted for orange juice while 4 per cent chose carrot.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:29 IST

tags

more from world