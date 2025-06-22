Suicide bomber targets Damascus church, kills at least 20 worshippers; Syria blames ISIS

A suicide bomber in Syria on Sunday detonated himself inside a church, killing at least 15 people, AFP reported. People and rescuers inspect the damage at the site of a reported suicide attack at the Saint Elias church in Damascus' Dwelaa area on June 22, 2025.(AFP)

The explosion in Dweil'a in the outskirts of Damascus took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church, according to the Associated Press.

"The number of victims in the terrorist attack that targeted the Saint Elias church in the Dwelaa area of Damascus has risen to 20 dead and 52 wounded," said a health ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA.

Syria's interior ministry said a member of the Islamic State group was behind the attack.

"A suicide attacker affiliated with the Daesh (IS) terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church... opened fire, then blew himself up with an explosive belt," the country's interior ministry said in a statement.

A witness told AFP outside the church that "someone entered from outside carrying a weapon" and began shooting, adding that people "tried to stop him before he blew himself up".

(More details are awaited)