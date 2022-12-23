Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suicide car bombing at Islamabad kills one police, injures others

Updated on Dec 23, 2022

The bombing that took place in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad killed one police official and injured several others.

Pakistani police commandos stand guard at a suicide blast site in Lahore on March 28, 2016.(AFP FILE PHOTO)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad on Friday killed one police official and injured several others, police said.

"Our initial information says that there was a man and a woman in the car," Islamabad operations police chief, Sohail Zafar, told reporters, adding that the car did not stop at the checkpoint when police tried to stop it.

"As they chased it, the people inside the car blew it up.

"It was a suicide blast," he said, adding that at least six more people who got injured.

