Suits star's royal slip-up: Patrick J. Adams DELETES Meghan Markle set snaps!

Patrick J. Adams, best known for his role alongside Meghan Markle in the hit TV series Suits, has issued a heartfelt apology after sharing a series of never-before-seen photos of Meghan on set. The actor expressed regret for what he called an "embarrassing oversight" and explained his decision to remove the images from his social media.

Actor Patrick J. Adams apologizes for sharing never-before-seen photos of Meghan Markle on set of Suits.(Instagram/Patrick J. Adams)

Adams, who played Meghan's love interest on Suits from 2011 to 2017, recently shared intimate behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan while they were filming the show. The images quickly became a sensation on the internet before they were mysteriously deleted from his Instagram feed.

(Instagram/Patrick J. Adams)

In a message posted on his Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old actor explained his actions, stating, "The last couple of days, I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st-century compensation and protections. It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry."

(Instagram/Patrick J. Adams)

Adams also expressed gratitude to those who pointed out his lapse in judgment and affirmed his commitment to the ongoing battle, closing with the hashtag "#sagaftrastrong."

The actor had shared a carousel of throwback images, captioned, 'I miss my friends,' including a black-and-white portrait of Meghan and a candid shot of her alongside co-star Sarah Rafferty.

Despite concerns that sharing these photos during the actors' strike might be inappropriate, Instagram users seemed more captivated by the glimpse into the making of Suits and the rare images of the Duchess. Some even speculated that these posts hinted at a possible Suits reunion, with one user commenting, "It can't be a random throwback, right? Surely has to be a Suits reunion or something."

While the photos were warmly received by fans, the SAG-AFTRA Strike's website advises members not to share any content that promotes struck work or struck companies, including past work. The site emphasizes the importance of solidarity among members during the strike to secure fair contracts for all.

Adams' heartfelt apology demonstrates the challenges actors face during the strike, balancing their personal connections and nostalgia with their commitment to a larger cause within the industry.