‘Charles won’t be bullied into apologising,’ King Charle’s friend reveals why he won’t say sorry to Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry has made it clear that he wants his father, King Charles, to apologise to him and his wife Meghan Markle before he considers returning to the Royal Family. But, a friend of the King has revealed that Charles is unwilling to say sorry to his son, despite wanting to end the rift between them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US, where they have been vocal about their grievances with the monarchy. Harry has accused the royal family of neglecting Meghan’s mental health and being racist towards their son Archie. He has also expressed his disappointment with his father’s lack of support and understanding.

In an interview with the Telegraph earlier this year, Harry said, "The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you [the Royal Family] for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability.”

“And an apology to my wife.”

However, a friend of King Charles told the Daily Beast that the King does not expect or demand an apology from Harry but does not intend to apologise to him.

The friend said, "It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case. [Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception.”

"The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?”

“Don’t forget that Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on.”

“Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price.”

The friend added that the King hopes to reconcile with Harry in the future, but he is not ready to compromise on his principles or values. He said: “Charles loves Harry dearly and would do anything for him, but he won’t be bullied into doing something he doesn’t believe in.”

The relationship between Harry and his father has been strained for a long time, but it worsened after Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex said that Charles stopped taking his calls after he left the UK and that he felt “let down” by him.

Harry also claimed that his father and his brother Prince William were “trapped” in the system of the monarchy and that he had to break free from it.

“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave,” he said.

Harry’s comments have reportedly hurt and angered his father and his brother, who feel that he is betraying the family and damaging its reputation. According to sources, Harry is not on speaking terms with most of the senior royals, including Charles, William, Camilla, and Kate.

Harry has said that he still loves his family and wants to heal the wounds of the past, but he also wants them to acknowledge their mistakes and apologise to him and Meghan.