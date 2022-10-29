Home / World News / Rishi Sunak's query for patient met with candid 'try harder' over nurses' pay

Rishi Sunak's query for patient met with candid 'try harder' over nurses' pay

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 10:25 AM IST

3,00,000 members of Britain's largest nursing union began voting this month on taking strike action in a dispute over pay which is lagging soaring levels of inflation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with members of staff as he visits Croydon University Hospital on October 28, 2022 in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
ByShubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on Friday confronted by a patient at a London Hospital who was unflinching in her criticism of the government for not doing enough to support nurses. The patient reportedly told Sunak that it was a "pity" that his government didn't pay nurses more when the new PM enquired whether the staff was looking after her "really nicely."

When Sunak said he was "trying", it was met with a candid response from the patient, who said: "No you are not trying, you need to try harder." The prime minister then said: "Right, I will take that away. They are a very nice team here." This happened at a hospital the Indian-origin PM was visiting in south London's Croydon.

Reuters report said 3,00,000 members of Britain's largest nursing union began voting this month on taking strike action in a pay dispute which is lagging soaring levels of inflation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also worsened the situation in the hospitality sector amid increasing demand from patients. While record numbers are said to be waiting to start routine treatment, some have to wait outside hospitals or on trolleys for hours for a bed.

Sunak, who earlier this week took over as Britain's third prime minister in two months amid political turmoil, is reportedly charting out spending cuts and tax rises to fill a large hole in the public finances. His predecessor Liz Truss – who only remained in office for 45 days – resigned a week ago over her disastrous economic plan and under whose tenure inflation soared to an all-time high.

(With Reuters inputs)

rishi sunak britain
