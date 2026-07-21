Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei more involved in nation’s strategy: Iran President Pezeshkian

Iran’s president said new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who’s yet to make a public appearance since replacing his assassinated father in March, is becoming more involved in directing the government’s strategy.

Pezeshkian’s comments came as hostilities between the US and Iran worsen, with the sides skirmishing daily and an interim peace deal from mid-June having all but collapsed. (File Photo/AFP)

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Masoud Pezeshkian said he now has “greater access” to Khamenei, and all government actions are based on the supreme leader’s guidance, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Iran’s policies will continue under Khamenei’s leadership, Pezeshkian said during an event on Tuesday.

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The remarks are a sign senior Iranian officials are keen to show that the 56-year-old Khamenei is active in state affairs and in charge of major decisions, including over the war with the US.

Khamenei is thought to have been injured, and possibly maimed, in the same airstrike that killed his father, Ali, on the first day of the conflict on February 28. The younger Khamenei has only made written statements since he was elected as supreme leader around March 9.

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{{^usCountry}} Most of his messages suggest he wants to take a hard line against the US and Israel, and ensure the Islamic Republic keeps control over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of his messages suggest he wants to take a hard line against the US and Israel, and ensure the Islamic Republic keeps control over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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Pezeshkian’s comments came as hostilities between the US and Iran worsen, with the sides skirmishing daily and an interim peace deal from mid-June having all but collapsed.

Iran’s interior minister, Eskandar Momeni, visited Pakistan — one of the main mediators in the war — on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a path forward. It was unclear if the US asked Pakistan to reach out to Iranian officials to ease tensions.

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Pezeshkian said Khamenei had stressed in private meetings the need to end the “neither war, nor peace” situation, without elaborating.

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The president and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who’s the chief negotiator with the US, have both defended the so-called memorandum of understanding signed last month in the face of criticism from Iranian hardliners. Many of them say the former supreme leader’s death must be avenged and that the Americans can never be trusted to adhere to the terms of any diplomatic deal.