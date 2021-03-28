Suspected bomb blast at Indonesia church causes casualties

A suspected bomb blast rocked a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday and caused some casualties, police said.

The congregation had been inside the church at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters.

"We see that there are victims and parts of human bodies have been torn apart. We do not know yet whether they from the perpetrator or from the people who were close by," he said.

Video from the scene showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON