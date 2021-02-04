Home / World News / Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer
world news

Sweden plans for digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer

Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.
Reuters, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden(via REUTERS)

Sweden plans to launch a digital coronavirus "vaccine passport" by summer, assuming there is an international standard in place for the document by then, the government said on Thursday.

Governments and developers around the world are exploring how such certificates could help to reopen economies by identifying those protected against Covid-19.

Also read| Fears raised over facial recognition use at Moscow protests

"When Sweden and countries around us start to open up our societies again, vaccination certificates are likely to be required for travel and possibly for taking part in other activities," Swedish digitalisation minister Anders Ygeman told a news conference.

Denmark said on Wednesday that it would launch a first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid guideline covid 19 news sweden
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP