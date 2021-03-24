IND USA
Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. (AFP)
Sweden to end travel ban for people travelling from Norway, Denmark on March 31

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST

The Swedish government will on March 31 end the travel ban for people travelling from Norway and Denmark to Sweden as the measure is no longer necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

All people travelling to Sweden will still need a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

"This means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other," Mikael Damberg, Minister of the Interior, told a news conference.

