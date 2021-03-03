Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
In Sweden’s capital, the rate of coronavirus infections just doubled over the past three weeks, making a third wave seem almost inevitable.
The surge in new cases follows a warning from the government of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven that Sweden might need to enforce legislation enacted earlier this year, allowing the authorities to impose what would be the country’s first lockdown since the pandemic erupted roughly a year ago.
With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
There were 6,336 new cases of Covid registered in the capital last week, compared with 3,225 reported for the week beginning Feb. 1, according to data compiled by the region.
The uptick follows a gloomy prognosis by state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, who told reporters on Tuesday that a third wave now seems impossible to avoid.
“To expect a scenario in which we don’t have any increase at all in the spring is all but ruled out by now,” Tegnell said.
But the country of 10.4 million people, which drew international attention for its laissez-faire approach at the outset the pandemic, is still cautious about resorting to a full lockdown.
“We still believe in finding the places where we can impose more targeted measures instead,” Tegnell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s Covid-19 mask mandate faces a new challenge. Now from ‘red’ state Texas
- Abbott, a Republican, has faced sustained criticism from his party in America’s biggest red state over the statewide mask mandate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox