IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
world news

Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.(Bloomberg)

Switzerland's drug regulator on Tuesday approved Moderna Inc's Covi-19 vaccine, adding a second shot to the country's arsenal against the new coronavirus.

"Following a thorough review of all the submitted data on safety, efficacy and quality, Swissmedic has today temporarily authorised the Moderna vaccine, which is based on an mRNA platform, for use in Switzerland," the regulator said in a statement.

Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.