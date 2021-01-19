Swiss govt urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings like niqabs, ski masks
Switzerland's executive branch on Tuesday urged voters to reject in an upcoming referendum a proposal that would ban full face-coverings like Muslim niqabs and burqas and ski masks worn by some protesters.
Nearly three years after the proposal was first floated — and long before widespread mask-wearing due to the Covid-19 pandemic — the Swiss are to take up the proposal entitled “Yes to a ban on covering the face” in the vote culminating on March 7.
It's one of three measures on national ballots in the latest installment of regular referendums in Switzerland that give voters a direct say in policy-making. Another proposal centers on the creation of an “e-ID” to improve security in online transactions — but some privacy advocates oppose the idea.
Devised when concerns about terrorism and religious extremists were more widespread, the face covering proposal would prohibit, with a few exceptions, full covering of the face in public — taking nationwide similar bans that already exist in two regions. Other regions, known as cantons, have rejected similar proposals.
The Swiss Justice Minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, on Tuesday called the proposal "useless and contrary to our federal order that is working very well," and noted the possibility it could hurt the economy at a time when the country's hospitality industry has been aching because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some cantons welcome many wealthy tourists from Arab countries,” Keller-Sutter, who is a member of Switzerland's seven-member executive branch, told reporters in Bern, the capital. “With a ban on covering the face in all of Switzerland, these tourists could decide not to spend their vacations in Switzerland.”
The government said very few people in Switzerland wear full-face coverings and they are mostly seen on women visitors who only spend a brief time in the country.
A coalition of conservative, free-market and populist parties — including the Swiss People's Party, which has a plurality of seats in Parliament — argues the measure is need to help curb civil unrest by protesters who cover their faces, and to battle terrorism by extremists.
“Free people show their faces,” says a campaign website.
A counter-proposal would require people to show their faces if requested to do so by authorities. The government says it has taken other steps to improve security against terrorism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As WHO fumes at western drugmakers, China fills void on Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UK sets new record of daily deaths with 1,610 dead in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major European allies optimistic about Joe Biden administration, says survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration: 2 Guard members removed over ties to right group militias
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany poised for tighter shutdown as new coronavirus variant fuels fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss govt urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings like niqabs, ski masks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outcompeting China a key focus area for Biden’s foreign policy team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York City to begin closing vaccine sites Thursday without resupply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US spy chief nominee Haines vows ‘no place for politics’ in job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looking to inoculate 70% of adults by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox