Several injured after avalanche derails train in Swiss Alps
As per local reports, at least 80 passengers are believed to be on board.
A train derailed early on Monday in southern Switzerland, after an avalnche crashed in the Swiss Alps. As per police, several people are said to be injured in the incident. At least 80 passengers are believed to be on board.
"Derailment of train, probably with injuries," regional police said in a post on the social media platform X, adding that the derailment occurred at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) in Goppenstein.
The federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic had been "interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig" due to an avalanche. As per local news, train services have been paused til 4 pm local time as the rescue operation continues.
More details are awaited
