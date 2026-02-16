Edit Profile
    Several injured after avalanche derails train in Swiss Alps

    As per local reports, at least 80 passengers are believed to be on board.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A train derailed early on Monday in southern Switzerland, after an avalnche crashed in the Swiss Alps. As per police, several people are said to be injured in the incident. At least 80 passengers are believed to be on board.

    The federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic had been "interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig" due to an avalanche. (REUTERS/Representational Image)
    The federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic had been "interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig" due to an avalanche. (REUTERS/Representational Image)

    "Derailment of train, probably with injuries," regional police said in a post on the social media platform X, adding that the derailment occurred at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) in Goppenstein.

    The federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic had been "interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig" due to an avalanche. As per local news, train services have been paused til 4 pm local time as the rescue operation continues.

    More details are awaited

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

