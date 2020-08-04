Swraj Paul’s US subsidiary wins global steel excellence award

world

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:26 IST

Bull Moose Tube, a subsidiary of the Caparo Bull Moose company in the United States owned by London-based industrialist Swraj Paul, has won the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence in the category of Best Innovation – Product.

The award was announced virtually during the 11th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence, which is one of the prestigious awards in the global steel industry. The award is for the company’s hydrologic sprinkler pipe.

Paul’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that Bull Moose Tube utilised advanced metallurgy that imparts a stainless steel alloy layer onto the interior and exterior diameters of a low carbon steel core creating an ultra-smooth surface that reduces resistance and pressure loss of water carried by the pipe.

The product’s development centered on a new spatially optimized diffusion alloy permanently bonded to the steel’s surface. For customers, its use in some applications will mean a reduction in material, labor and associated hardware costs as the product provides high stainless-steel pipe performance in a more economical, easier-to-handle form, the statement added.

Thomas A. Modrowski, president and CEO of Bull Moose Tube, said: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our innovation in Hydrologic Sprinkler Pipe. The team’s dedication to excellence and innovation earned this honor for our company and demonstrates that success happens in an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration among employees and with business partners and customers”.

Judges for the award looked at contenders using a point-based qualitative approach that produced 71 finalists from around the world in 23 categories. Six finalists competed for the Best Innovation – Product category.

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, the company is part of the Caparo Bull Moose group. The company operates from seven plants – six in the USA (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario).