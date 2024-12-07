Syria conflict live updates: UN says nearly 3 lakh people displaced amid violence
Syria conflict live updates: Syrian forces have lost control of a third main city, Daraa, as fighting continues between the forces of the government led by President Bashar al-Assad and anti-government rebels. While Daraa was lost to local armed groups, Aleppo, the second-largest city, and Hama fell to a rebel alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist leader. The rebel alliance launched its offensive on November 27....Read More
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement, “Local factions have taken control of more areas in Daraa province, including Daraa city... they now control more than 90% of the province, as regime forces successively pulled out.”
The Syrian government is also on the verge of losing Homs, the third-largest city, as the rebels arrived at the outskirts of the city on Friday.
Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes.
Meanwhile, India has issued an advisory to citizens to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice. The ministry urged Indians in the strife-torn west Asian nation to "leave at the earliest."
Syria conflict live updates: UN says nearly 3 lakh people displaced in northwest Syria
Syria conflict live updates: In a post on X, the United Nations wrote, “Over 280,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in a matter of days following the recent escalation of violence. Amid already dire living conditions after 13 years of war, the UN is scaling up humanitarian efforts to assist the most vulnerable.”
Syria conflict live updates: Military conducting attacks north of Homs city, Syrian govt says
Syria conflict live updates: According to a Syrian govt statement, the military was conducting attacks north of the city.
The statement read, “The Syrian military is carrying out a qualitative operation in the northern countryside of Homs, with cover from the joint Syrian-Russian air force, artillery, rockets and armoured vehicles.”
Syria conflict live updates: 20 civilians killed in strikes by Syria, Russia in Homs, war monitor claims
Syria conflict live updates: "Russian air strikes and Syria air raids and shelling killed 20 people near Homs city, including five people from the same family," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Syria conflict live updates: Goal is to overthrow Assad, rebel leader asserts
Syria conflict live updates: As per Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group, the goal of the offensive was to end Assad's rule.
"When we talk about objectives, the goal of the revolution remains the overthrow of this regime. It is our right to use all available means to achieve that goal," Jolani told CNN in an interview.
Syria conflict live updates: Iran, Iraq warn Syrian rebels
Syria conflict live updates: In a joint statement with Syria, Iraq and Iran said, “Threats against Syria's security constitute a danger for the stability of the region. There is no alternative to coordination, cooperation and diplomatic consultation if the risks of escalation are to be avoided.”
Syria conflict live updates: Kidnapped US journalist alive, mother says
Syria conflict live updates: The mother of Austin Tice, the American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, told reporters Friday that her son is believed to be alive and is being "treated well," without providing further details.
"We have from a significant source that has already been vetted all over our government, Austin Tice is alive, Austin Tice is treated well," Debra Tice, surrounded by family members, told a news conference in Washington. Dig deeper
Syria conflict live updates: US Secretary of State holds talks with Turkish counterpart
Syria conflict live updates: According to the US State Department, Antony Blinken, in call with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, emphasised the importance of protecting civilians, including minority groups across Syria.