Syria conflict live updates: UN says nearly 3 lakh people displaced amid violence

Syria conflict live updates: A Syrian opposition fighter tears up a painting depicting Syrian President Bashar Assad and his late father Hazef Assad at the Aleppo international airport in Aleppo, Syria. (AP)

Syria conflict live updates: Syrian forces have lost control of a third main city, Daraa, as fighting continues between the forces of the government led by President Bashar al-Assad and anti-government rebels. While Daraa was lost to local armed groups, Aleppo, the second-largest city, and Hama fell to a rebel alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist leader. The rebel alliance launched its offensive on November 27....Read More

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement, “Local factions have taken control of more areas in Daraa province, including Daraa city... they now control more than 90% of the province, as regime forces successively pulled out.”

The Syrian government is also on the verge of losing Homs, the third-largest city, as the rebels arrived at the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, India has issued an advisory to citizens to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice. The ministry urged Indians in the strife-torn west Asian nation to "leave at the earliest."