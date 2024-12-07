Syria's al-Assad loses control of Daraa; rebels close in on Homs. What does it mean? 10 updates
Syrian government forces have lost control of Daraa city, in another stunning blow for President Bashar al-Assad's rule after rebels wrested other key cities.
Syrian rebels have taken control of Daraa, the birthplace of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, marking a dramatic turn in the country’s prolonged civil war. Daraa’s fall on Saturday, December 7, is the fourth major city to slip from government control in just a week.
Rebel sources told news agency Reuters that the military agreed to make an orderly withdrawal from Daraa under a deal giving army officials safe passage to the capital Damascus, about 100 km north.
While Aleppo and Hama, the two other main cities taken from government control in recent days, fell to an Islamist-led rebel alliance, Daraa was taken by local armed groups, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Indian government on Friday issued a travel advisory for Syria, strongly advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice. This warning comes in light of the situation prevailing in Syria, which poses significant risks to travellers.
"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the ministry of external affairs said in a press release.
The swift rebel advance has thrown Bashar al-Assad's government into crisis, threatening its hold on key regions, including the strategic city of Homs. Here's how the situation is unfolding:
10 updates on Syria conflict
- Daraa falls: The rebels’ victory in Daraa, a city that sparked Syria’s 2011 uprising, has shaken the Assad regime. Social media videos show jubilant scenes of rebels celebrating with locals.
- Symbol of resistance: Once home to more than 100,000 people, Daraa holds deep symbolic importance as the heart of the movement against Assad’s rule.
- Homs under threat: Rebels are closing in on Homs, a critical city that links Damascus to Assad’s coastal strongholds and Russian military bases.
- Celebrations amid uncertainty: Videos of people firing into the air and cheering in Daraa's main square highlight the mixed emotions—relief for some, uncertainty for others.
- Government retaliates: Russian-Syrian airstrikes reportedly killed hundreds of rebels across Hama, Idlib, and Aleppo, showing the regime isn’t backing down without a fight.
- Assad's allies struggle: Iran, preoccupied with regional tensions, has reportedly started pulling military personnel out of Syria, signalling cracks in the regime’s support.
- Residents on the move: Thousands of families have fled Homs, seeking safety in government-controlled areas such as Latakia and Tartus, amid fears of escalating violence.
- Rebels’ bold claims: The head of the rebel faction HTS, Abu Mohammed Al-Golani, declared their lightning offensive as a turning point, vowing to topple Assad’s regime.
- Blinken discusses with Turkish counterpart: US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan on Friday the need for a political solution in Syria where rebel forces are advancing, the State Department said.
- US tells citizens leave Syria: US citizens in Syria should immediately leave the country "while commercial options remain available," the State Department said. "The security situation continues to be volatile and unpredictable with active clashes between armed groups throughout the country. The Department urges US citizens to depart Syria now while commercial options remain available," the department said in a security alert posted on social media.