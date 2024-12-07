India issues advisory for its citizens in Syria: 'Leave at the earliest'

India on Friday night issued an advisory to citizens to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice. Syrian anti government fighters celebrate as they pour into the captured central-west city of Hama on December 6, 2024.(AFP)

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indians in Syria to leave the country at the earliest.

“In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification,” the MEA said. “Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.”

It added: “Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum.”

Rebel forces in Syria have pressed a lightning offensive against Bashar al-Assad's government, displacing at least 3,70,000 people since November 27, according to the UN.

The insurgents, led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, have vowed to march to Homs and the capital, Damascus, Assad’s seat of power.

The sudden offensive has flipped the tables on a long-entrenched stalemate in Syria’s nearly 14-year-old civil war. Along with HTS, the fighters include forces of an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army.



‘Closely following situation’: MEA



Earlier in the day, the MEA said it is closely following the situation in the Arab Republic.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

