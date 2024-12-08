Syrian civil war LIVE updates: Having captured four cities in one day, Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda and Homs, the Syrian rebels are now eyeing the capital city of Damascus. However, the fight between these anti-government forces and President Bashar al-Assad's troops continue to intensify in the backdrop. Early on Sunday, the rebels announced that they have gained full control over the key city of Homs, striking a major attack on President al-Assad's 24-year-long rule....Read More

Celebrating their victory, rebels fired in the air and several other took down the Syrian president's posters.

Syrian rebel commander Hassan Abdul Ghani, in a statement early on Sunday, said operations were going to "complete liberate" the countryside around Damascus and rebel forces were looking toward the capital.

Syrian civil war | Key points