'Syria is proud': Ahmed al-Ahmed praised for heroic act during Bondi Beach shooting in home country

Amid the shock after reports of the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach surfaced, one man turned into a global hero for his effort to disarm one of the gunmen. Ahmed al-Ahmed soon became a household name in Australia and earned global recognition for his heroic act which brought down one of the attackers. During Sunday's shooting, the 43-year-old man was captured wrestling a rifle away from one of the gunmen at Bondi Beach. After disarming him, Ahmed pointed the rifle at the attacker, forcing him to the ground.(AFP)

Back in his home country Syria, Ahmed al-Ahmed's family recognised him through the viral videos and couldn't help but beam with pride.

'Syria is proud'

Ahmed's uncle Mohammed al-Ahmed told Reuters that the family recognised the 43-year-old through the viral videos which took over social media.

"We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero, we're proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him," the uncle said.

His uncle further stated that the man's actions on December 14 reflected the values instilled in him as a child.

"Since he was young, he was gallant and a hero," his uncle told Reuters, describing the man as a happy and passionate person.

"He acted impulsively without thinking who the people were that were being killed - without knowing their religion, if they were Muslim or Christian or Jewish. That's what made him jump up and carry out this heroic act," he added further.

Showing reporters the remains of Ahmed's home in Syria, his cousin told Reuters that Ahmed's heroic act will show to the world that "Muslims are peacemakers, not warmongerers."

Who is Ahmed al-Ahmed?

Ahmed al-Ahmed migrated to Australia from Syria 20 years ago. Citing his uncle, news agency Reuters reported that Ahmed left home in 2006 after completing his degree at Aleppo University.

The Syrian man moved to Australia in order to seek work and has been in the Oceanic country for the past 20 years.

Ahmed was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment at a Sydney hospital. The man has been hailed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and even US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)