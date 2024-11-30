Syrian rebels enter Aleppo city after 8 years: What's happening in Syria? Why it's a challenge for President Assad?

In one of the most significant challenges to the current Bashar Assad regime in Syria, a sudden offensive by rebel forces in Aleppo has reignited attention on the 13-year civil war in the conflicted region. Opposition forces take control of areas outside Aleppo, Syria,(AP)

On Friday, the armed rebels entered and invaded Aleppo and clashed with Syrian armed forces for the first time after the 2016 recapture of the city. According to news agency AFP, over 200 have died in the escalation of violence.

Aleppo, which is historically one of Syria's largest cities and a pivotal commercial centre, has not witnessed such an opposition-led assault since 2016 when a ferocious aerial campaign by Russian forces helped President Bashar Assad reclaim control of the city.

Now, this new round of offensive brings to light the ongoing instability in Syria, which has far-reaching consequences for the broader Middle Eastern region.

The renewed violence in Aleppo comes at a time when the geopolitical landscape is already tense, especially in the Middle East region given the Israel-Hamas war and US-backed conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, both of which have strong ties to Iran.

According to Robert Ford, the last-serving US ambassador to Syria, the Israeli military's strikes against Syrian and Hezbollah targets, coupled with a recent ceasefire, catalysed the motivation of the Syrian rebels to advance their position in Aleppo.

Why recent Syrian rebel is significant?

The significance of the fighting in Aleppo cannot be understated as it can turn around the power structure in conflict-hit Syria where President Bashar Assad has managed to steer away the opposition forces seeking his ouster for more than a decade.

This tussle has resulted in approximately half a million deaths and caused about 6.8 million Syrians to flee the country. This mass migration has impacted European politics, contributing to the rise of anti-immigrant movements across the continent.

Currently, the roughly 30% of Syria that is not under Assad's control is governed by a mix of opposition factions and foreign troops. The United States has about 900 military personnel stationed in northeastern Syria.

Notably, Turkey also has a military presence in Syria and plays a significant role in influencing the coalition of opposition groups fighting in Aleppo.

After years of relative stagnation on the conflict front, this renewed fighting has the potential to bring about significant changes in control, especially if government forces fail to maintain their positions. Charles Lister, a Syria analyst with the Middle East Institute, said.

Ford also warned of the risks that could emerge if the fighting escalates between the Syrian regime and opposition forces to draw in major powers like Russia and Turkey, each pursuing their interests within Syria and contributing to increased instability.

What's happening in Syria?

At the forefront of the recent Aleppo offensive is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US and UN since its inception. Its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, rose to prominence as the head of al-Qaida’s Syrian branch early in the conflict.

In the past, Golani and his organization were responsible for numerous attacks, including bombings and threats against Western forces, while enforcing strict religious laws.

However, in a shift over the last few years, Golani and HTS have worked to reshape their image by focusing on governance in the areas under their control.

In the current climate, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah weapon storage and Syrian military positions in Aleppo, as reported by independent monitoring groups.

(With AP inputs)