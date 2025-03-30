Syria's interim president forms new government, allies gain key positions

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday announced a new transitional government dominated by close allies and including one woman, replacing caretaker authorities in place since the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa formed the new government(REUTERS)

The announcement, initially scheduled for earlier this month, comes amid international calls for an inclusive Syrian transition following recent sectarian bloodshed, as the country's new leaders seek to reunite and rebuild Syria and its institutions after Assad's December 8 overthrow brought an end to 14 years of civil war.

Close associates of Sharaa held on to key positions, with Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra retaining their cabinet posts, while Anas Khattab, the head of general intelligence, was appointed interior minister.

Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labour minister, the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.

The leader of the White Helmets, the Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas, Raed al-Saleh, was appointed minister of emergency situations and disasters.

The Islamist-led authorities who now dominate Syria have vowed to protect minorities, especially after fighting earlier this month between gunmen from Assad's Alawite community and militia linked to the Sunni rebel forces that overthrew him led to civilian massacres.

In December, a caretaker government headed by Mohammad al-Bashir was appointed to steer the country until a new cabinet was formed, an announcement initially scheduled for March 1.

In late January, Sharaa, leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim president.

This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country's transitional period, set for five years.

Some experts and rights groups have warned that it concentrates power in Sharaa's hands and fails to include enough protections for minorities.