Home / World News / Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats
world news

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.”
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:03 PM IST
In this image from a video, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen adjusts her face mask while delivering a speech to the servicemembers of the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Taiwan.(AP)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of “any single inch" of territory.

In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.”

“We can’t yield any single inch of our land,” Tsai said.

Tsai's tough talk comes amid stepped-up Chinese military exercises and near-daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into airspace close to Taiwan. China claims the island, which broke away amid civil war in 1949, as its own territory and threatens to use its massive military to bring it under Beijing's control.

China accuses Tsai and other members of her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party administration of undermining security in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing cut off contacts over her refusal to recognize the island as a part of China and has sought to pressure her through diplomatic isolation and economic measures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure

Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Germany ramps up use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday also demanded the Biden administration in the United States reverse former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan, saying China’s claim to the self-governing island democracy is an “insurmountable red line.”

Following Wang's remarks, the U.S. State Department expressed concern about Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan, stating “Our support for Taiwan is rock-solid.”

Separately, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, reiterated that China would not “renounce the use of force and reserve the right to take whatever measures are necessary.”

Tsai has made boosting Taiwan’s indigenous defense capacity a central pillar of her defense policy, while also buying billions of dollars in weapons from the U.S., including F-16 fighter jets, armed drones, rocket systems and missiles capable of hitting both ships and land targets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan president
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP